RTX 5070 cards get massive performance increases while still being mostly affordable

HQ

Just like its bigger siblings, the RTX 5070 cards seem to provide a healthy performance improvement over its RTX 4000 Series counterpart, and that being double or more performance according to Nvidia.

While prices have jumped up, a lot of new hardware and technology has been packed into the cards, including the ability to use DLSS 4 that introduces 3x frame generation and a much desired new two-slot design.

The specs are on the surface not that much different from the RTX 4000 Series, but all major hardware has had a generational shift, combined with new AI and Neural hardware that enables neural shades and much improved upscaling, while improving image fidelity for upscaled and generated frames. This has overall given the RTX 5000 Series a 2x improvement over last generation cards.

The performance unfortunately lacks actual FPS numbers, but the graphic below should provide a rough idea:

The RTX 5070 TI and its 8960 CUDA Cores boosts to 2.45 Ghz, with the normal RTX 5070 hitting 5.51 Ghz, but it does lack 4GB GDDR7 RAM, down to 12 from 16, and "only" 6144 CUDA Cores. Efficiency has also been vastly improved, 250 Watts for the RTX 5070, so somewhere Nvidia must have been doing a lot of optimising.

Launch is next month, with the RTX 5070 being €650, and the RTX 5070 TI being €880. We expect these cards to be the new kings of 1440p gaming, especially with DLSS 4 helping in those poorly optimised games where even 16GB of VRAM isn't enough.