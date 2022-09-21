RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs announced by Nvidia

HQ

Nvidia has officially announced the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. Designed to be the follow-up to the only two-year old RTX 3000 series, the cards will be rolling out very soon, as the technology company has already slapped an October release date on one of the products.

The RTX 4090 is the device that is getting the earlier launch date, and will be releasing as soon as October 12. It will be retailing for £1,679, and will be coming with third-generation DLSS support, 24GB of G6X memory, will sport the Ada Lovelace architecture, and is claimed to be two-to-four times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti.

As for the RTX 4080, this GPU will be coming sometime in November and will be retailing for £1,269 (for the 16GB version) or £949 (for the 12GB one). This will also use G6X memory, and is claimed to be two-to-four times faster than the RTX 3080 Ti.

Take a look at the RTX 4090 in the trailer below.