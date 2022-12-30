RTX 4090 and 4060 Laptop GPU Benchmarks Leak

HQ

Nvidia launched its next generation of desktop GPUs earlier this year, but the laptop market are still waiting for the release of the new hardware. However, some leaked benchmarks for the new line of laptop GPUs have been unveiled, with some promising performance statistics.

Wccftech has reported on both the RTX 4090 and 4060 laptop GPUs, and from the stats it seems that both will be increasing performance from their respective predecessors. The RTX 4060 especially is expected to flood the laptop market when it releases, as the 4090 is predicted to be too expensive for many consumers.

Still, even if the pricing point Nvidia is currently working with doesn't charm everyone, it is good to see some performance increases in the next generation of laptop GPUs.