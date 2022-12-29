RTX 4070 Ti Prices Pop Up in China

HQ

Nvidia's RTX 40 series hasn't had the best of introductions to the company's consumer base. Increasing price points massively for the 4090 and 4080 without giving a worthy performance increase from their 30 series counterparts has landed Nvidia in a lot of hot water.

Some were hoping that the repackaged 4080 12GB as the 4070 Ti would result in a change on the company's pricing policy. However, from reports by VideoCardz.com, it appears that the 4070 Ti is still going to make you consider selling that extra kidney.

According to VideoCardz, some Chinese retailers have already started listing pre-orders for the 4070 Ti, and while a lot of these prices focus on custom cards, the cheapest is being sold at around $1034 USD. Considering a 4080 is around $1200, this doesn't seem like a step in the right direction.

The most expensive 4070 Ti cards even go above the $1200 mark, which will make it a tough sell when someone could just buy the 4080 for around the same price point. We're expecting to see more of these cards in early January, but if these price points aren't changed, it seems like upgrading simply won't be worth it for some time.