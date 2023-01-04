Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card and Price Officially Revealed

      You won't have to wait long to get your hands on this card.

      The RTX 40 series hasn't left the best first impression to a lot of Nvidia's consumers, offering a large price increase for a performance upgrade that doesn't seem to match, many are sticking with their 30 series cards for now.

      However, that could be changing with the official reveal of the RTX 4070 Ti, which is essentially a repackaged version of the 12GB 4080 but coming in at a lower price point of $799.

      The 4070 Ti also has enough speed to easily outmatch the 3090 Ti, which is an impressive feat especially when considering its lower power usage. We did get an early look at the 4070 Ti recently due to leaks, but it's good to know officially what performance the card is packing and that Nvidia is stepping down on its price points. We also know when the card will be available for purchase, and that date is surprisingly soon, as the 4070 Ti hits the markets on the 5th of January.

      Still, there's no saying whether the 4070 Ti will be enough to salvage the reputation of the other 40 series cards.

