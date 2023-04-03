RTX 4070 custom model listings appear online, specifications revealed

HQ

With the RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070 Ti already out on the market, we're now looking to the 4070 as the next GPU in Nvidia's latest line-up.

Now, thanks to a new leak from Videocardz, we've got a look at the specifications for the upcoming card, and it appears that despite the 4070 only using as much power as a 3060, we're looking at a 3080 level of performance.

Moreover, listings for custom MSI models of the 4070 have also been discovered online, indicating that we could be getting a release date for the GPU sooner rather than later.

Will you be looking at getting the RTX 4070?