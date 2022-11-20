RRR will be getting a sequel

HQ

You may or may not be familiar with RRR, but this has grown to become one of the year's biggest films. The Indian flick coming from director SS Rajamouli is regarded as the most expensive project the country has ever made, and thanks to its appearance on Netflix, has taken Western audiences by storm as well.

But as the film has been out for a while now, the question as to whether there will be a sequel has been posed, and according to Rajamouli, that is being written right now.

Speaking with Comicbook, the director said, "My father is the story writer for all my films. We've discussed a big about [the RRR sequel] and he's working on the story."

Granted this does mean that it will likely be quite a while before the movie makes it onto the big screen, but regardless if you enjoyed the action of the original, you can at least take comfort in knowing more RRR is planned.