RPG veteran David Gaider thinks maybe the games industry 'deserves to die'

Summerfall Studios co-founder and previous Dragon Age lead writer David Gaider has often been outspoken with his thoughts on the gaming industry, and the veteran has recently taken aim at the way the industry is going, believing it could soon doom itself.

"The way the games industry and game devs are heading right now—the type of existence they have—it doesn't have to be that way," he told PCGamer. "There is another way to be. I just want to see them all finally get unionized and get treated fairly."

"There's this fear that exists—if we don't have everybody working overtime and we don't make AAA games that have $200 million budgets and the focus is on photorealistic graphics and 1,000-hour playtimes, we need to pack all that in and work everyone to death making it and that's the only way to make games," he continued. "If that's true then maybe the industry deserves to die. If that's true. The thing is that I just don't think it's true."

It does seem as if there's becoming an increasing divide between studio executives and the people making the games we love to play. Not every game can be a billion-dollar success machine like a Grand Theft Auto V or FIFA, and yet a lot of studios throw increasing amounts of money at games that are struggling to make their release dates and make that money back.