Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Seven Knights - Time Wanderer

RPG title Seven Knights makes the jump from mobile to Switch

Seven Knights - Time Wanderer is headed for Nintendo's hybrid console, making it Netmarble Games' first game for the format.

During the latest Nintendo Direct, Netmarble presented its first game on Nintendo Switch, Seven Knights - Time Wanderer, which is inspired by the successful mobile RPG Seven Knights that launched six years ago.

The main difference of the Switch version from its mobile counterparts is the removal of its gacha system, so it seems that this version will not be a free-to-play game. Other differences are the battle and control system both of which have been adjusted to fit the new format.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Switch below or visit the teaser website for more information.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content