RPG title Seven Knights makes the jump from mobile to Switch

During the latest Nintendo Direct, Netmarble presented its first game on Nintendo Switch, Seven Knights - Time Wanderer, which is inspired by the successful mobile RPG Seven Knights that launched six years ago.

The main difference of the Switch version from its mobile counterparts is the removal of its gacha system, so it seems that this version will not be a free-to-play game. Other differences are the battle and control system both of which have been adjusted to fit the new format.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Switch below or visit the teaser website for more information.