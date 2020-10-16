RPG Cris Tales has been pushed back to 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Cris Tales is a lovely RPG game developed by Dreams Uncorporated, while paying homage to the classic JRPGs such as Final Fantasy VI and Chrono Trigger, it also has some unique mechanics up its sleeves - three different timelines are presented on the one screen at the same time as you play: past, present and future. In short, you can use the power of time as a weapon in the game.

The title was set to launch this November, however, as in many other cases this year, the plan has been changed. In a developer message, Carlos Rocha Silva, the CEO of Dreams Uncorporated, said:

"We have made the difficult decision of postponing the release date of Cris Tales from November 17, 2020 to sometime in early 2021." Due to the gameplay mechanic mentioned above, "As you probably know, most areas and people in the game must be created at least three times, if not more to show the different past, present and futures. So, in a way, it's like developing three different video games at the same time. Three video games that must be impeccable so that we can deliver all the magic we have in our soul to all of you. We want to make sure to earn all the love you've all shown in our events, demos, previews and so much more."

Well, not all is bad news. On the official Twitter account of Cris Tales, it was promised that in every retail box there will be "an awesome Cris Tales poster."

Also, there will be an AMA on Reddit later today, at 7pm GMT. So if you have any questions about the game and are eager to find out the answers, you know when and where to go.