      RPG based on WWE confirmed to be in development

      It's said that it will be announced soon.

      HQ

      We have got tons of different WWE games through the years, with most of them offering fairly straightforward wrestling, but there are a few oddities as well like the car-combat game WWE Crush Hour and the card-based WWE SuperCard.

      Now a new surprising title has been confirmed by Stephanie McMahon (former wrestler, daughter to the owner of the company and also chief brand officer), and this one is a yet to be named RPG. It is currently under development, and judging from McMahon's description of the project during the earnings call last week, it's for smartphones:

      "We continue to see strength in the performance of our mobile games with 2K and Scopely, SuperCard and Champions, and recently signed a new deal in the role-playing game space that will be announced soon."

      We will get back to you with more information when we have it - but in the mean time; how likely is it that you would play a WWE RPG?

      Thanks GamingBolt



