Royal Spanish Football Federation elects new president, previously condemned of corruption

The Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) has passed through some turbulent times recently, with two resignations in one year after the Rubiales Affair, when former president kissed in the mouth without consent footballer Jenni Hermoso after winning the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales was also controversy for other scandals, like the "Supercopa Files", a contract also involving footballer turned businessman Gerard Piqué about taking the Spanish Supercup to Saudi Arabia and making sure every year Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are two of the four teams present.

Today, new elections were held to choose the RFEF President for the next four years. But they didn't success in leaving controversy behind, as the winner, Rafa Louzán, was condemned for perversion of justice.

Louzán, elected by absolute majority, used to be a politician from the conservative party PP, President of the council of Pontevedra, a region of Galicia, north of Spain. In 2021 he was condemend by granting a 86,000 euros grant to refurb a football stadium. He appealed, and the resolution will not be known until February. If he fails to win it, he would be barred for seven years, meaning he would not be able to preside the football federation.

Right now, Louzán has managed to gain the trust of of most of the territorial federations, as well as Javier Tebas', president of LaLiga. But his position is still dubious until February. If he lost his appeal, he would be the third barred RFEF president in a year and a half, burying deeper the international prestige of the Spanish Football Federation right after it has been confirmed Spain will be one of the hosts of World Cup 2030.