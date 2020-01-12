Royal Mail releasing video game-themed stamp collection

Stamp collectors and video game enthusiasts take note, the Royal Mail has just launched a new collection of limited edition stamps that celebrate the very best video games to come from the UK. The collection, which can be pre-ordered here, includes an additional mini-sheet of Tomb Raider stamps as well as eight original stamps that highlight some iconic truly games. Featured titles include the original Elite, Worms, Wipeout, Lemmings, Micro Machines, and Sensible World of Soccer. Check out the collection below: