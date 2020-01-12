Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Royal Mail releasing video game-themed stamp collection

Some of the UK's finest video game exports has been celebrated in this latest collection.

Stamp collectors and video game enthusiasts take note, the Royal Mail has just launched a new collection of limited edition stamps that celebrate the very best video games to come from the UK. The collection, which can be pre-ordered here, includes an additional mini-sheet of Tomb Raider stamps as well as eight original stamps that highlight some iconic truly games. Featured titles include the original Elite, Worms, Wipeout, Lemmings, Micro Machines, and Sensible World of Soccer. Check out the collection below:

Royal Mail releasing video game-themed stamp collection


Loading next content