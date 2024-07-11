Royal Mail marks 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons with limited stamp collection

HQ

We've become quite used to the Royal Mail and the Royal Mint creating special edition stamps and coins to commemorate anniversaries and milestones. This is precisely what is happening for Dungeons & Dragons too.

The Royal Mail has teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to create a limited collection of DnD-themed stamps to mark 50 years of the tabletop fantasy experience. The collection spans 14 unique stamps each created and illustrated by British artist and DnD veteran Wayne Reynolds, 11 of which are brand new and never-before-seen images that have been specially commissioned for this set.

We're told that eight of the stamps feature monsters from DnD, including Red Dragon, Owlbear, Vecna, Gelatinous Cube, Mind Flayer, Mimic, Displacer Beast, and Beholder. Four of these stamps also have an effect that shows when an ultraviolet light is shone over them. Four display the DnD logo, and four show a graphic related to that monster. As for the other six stamps, these depict heroes, such as Tiefling Rogue, Human Bard, Halfling Cleric, Elf Fighter, Dwarf Paladin, and Dragonborn Wizard.

The set is available to pre-order today and will go on general sale on July 25 for £24.40.

This is an ad: