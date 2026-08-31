Royal Dutch Football Association calls for football summit in Amsterdam to reshape FIFA's leadership

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The Netherlands are the latest country to make their opposition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino explicit, saying they have lost confidence in the Swiss executive and went further than anyone else to propose an international summit in Amsteredm to overhaul FIFA.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) sent a statement on Sunday. "The KNVB no longer has confidence in the leadership of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. But this is about more than one person. FIFA itself must change".

"The KNVB supported Infantino in the last presidential election. That support was never unconditional. We called for progress in three areas: good governance, human rights and sustainability, and better international cooperation", the KNVB said in the full statement, saying they see "too much power surrounding the FIFA President and too little clear separation between the President and the FIFA organization".

Finally, the Football Association proposes to organize an international football summit in Amsterdam, claiming "special responsibility in this" as the Netherlands were one of the founding members of FIFA in 1904.