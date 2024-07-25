Solitaire meets the French Revolution in a charming little game where you kill time and royalty alike.

Just when you think you've seen it all, the gaming industry has a way of pulling a rabbit out of its hat. It happened a few years ago with Vampire Survivors and it happened earlier this year with Balatro. The latter game was based on poker, using the popular card game as the starting point for a wild tornado of a rogue-like. Royal Card Clash from the Danish developer Gearhead Games is not quite as ambitious and it doesn't try to revolutionise anything - at least not in the conventional sense.

Royal Card Clash does have plenty of revolutionary energy though, because in short, it's all about taking down the royals. The game is a modern take on Solitaire played with a standard 52-card deck. The twelve face cards are divided into three columns. By drawing and playing the numeric cards, you can gradually drain them of life (Kings have 25, Queens 20 and Jacks 15) and when they hit zero, they are eliminated and the next card in line takes their place. This isn't darts, so you don't have to hit exactly zero, but the death blow must be delivered with a card of the same suit as the face card you are trying to defeat.

You draw three cards at a time, and with no time limit, the tactical dimension is based on distributing the cards' respective damage sensibly. Since only a single deck of cards is used per game, you can also count cards and plan strategically. I didn't (read: couldn't) do this, but it makes sense to at least keep track of how many aces are still in the deck, as these automatically send the royals down to 1 life. It's also a good idea to make use of the discard pile, as you can save a card here for later use.

To stay with the terminology, this revolution is clearly bourgeois and not socialist. The royalty may be flushed out, but capitalism doesn't go the same way. I played for free on mobile (a Steam version is also available) and here can watch adverts to get up to three reshuffles per game, or even once per game get an extra card. Such monetisation is fair as it doesn't fundamentally ruin the game balance, and for the reasonable price of £2.49/2.99€ you can "cheat" without having to watch commercials for Temu and Last War: Survival Game.

Whether you invest time and/or money, Royal Card Clash is a cosy little time waster. The pixelated graphics are charming, and I particularly like how the face card illustrations have small idle animations. The soundtrack is admittedly a bit monotonous with only one looping tune, but this is probably one of those games that you play without sound while sitting on a train or while your partner is watching TV anyway. There is a lack of progression beyond the ability to unlock new difficulty levels, and an optional time limit or something of that order might have added a bit more depth to the experience.

Solitaire for Windows was one of the most played games for many years, and before social media and online shopping it supposedly hampered productivity at many an office. I doubt Royal Card Clash will achieve the same effect, but if you're looking for some simple entertainment for your commute or holiday, it's definitely worth a download.