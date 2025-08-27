Roxie Richter and Lucas Lee join the cast of Scott Pilgrim EX

Scott Pilgrim EX has revealed two new characters joining its roster in the form of Lucas Lee and Roxie Richter. You might be familiar with both characters as antagonists of the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels and the Edgar Wright movie.

The actor and ninja aren't on the side of evil this time, though, as they'll be teaming up with Scott and Ramona to stop a world-ending event caused by demons, vegans, and robots. The story for Scott Pilgrim EX was made alongside the IP's creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, and is just as wonderfully wacky as you'd expect.

Lucas Lee is a bit of a slower character, but packs a proper punch and can call in his stunt doubles to stun all the enemies on screen. Roxie Richter has some great reach with her sword and can disappear in a puff of smoke at a moment's notice.

Scott Pilgrim EX arrives in 2026 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Keep an eye out for our impressions from Gamescom.