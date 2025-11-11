Rowan Atkinson trades being a housesitter for being a school caretaker in Man vs. Baby

A few years ago, Rowan Atkinson took Netflix by storm when he starred in a series that had no right to be as popular and successful as it was. Man vs. Bee seemed like a ludicrous idea on paper, but in practice many seemed to appreciate the slapstick comedy that Atkinson has perfected over the years. This led to Netflix expanding the idea and this December we'll see this becoming a reality.

Following up to the first-look images that were shown, now we have a full trailer to gawk at for the sequel known as Man vs. Baby. Set to premiere on December 11, this show see Atkinson's Trevor Bingley trading being a housesitter for being a school caretaker, although a change of career doesn't see him escaping wacky hijinks.

The synopsis for the show explains: "After a job looking after a high-tech mansion ended in disaster thanks to an irritating insect in Man vs Bee, Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson) has left the stressful world of housesitting for the quieter life of a school caretaker. That is, until a lucrative offer to look after a luxury London penthouse over Christmas proves too tempting to resist. But on the last day of term, when no one comes to collect the Baby Jesus from the school nativity, Trevor finds himself with another undersized and very unexpected companion. With a penthouse to protect and a baby to burp, will Trevor be able to have the calm Christmas he hopes for, or will festivities descend into chaos?"

You can see the trailer for the show below, which will no doubt be a lovely watch for the family over the festive period.