Rovio is removing the original Angry Birds from the App Store

Rovio is removing the original Angry Birds from app stores after claiming the success of the 2009 mobile game is hurting the popularity of its other titles.

In what appears to be a bad case of suffering from success, Rovio had already removed a number of Angry Birds titles from app stores back in 2019, before re-releasing the original again in 2022, under the name Rovio Classics: Angry Birds.

Now, the Android version of the game is set to be removed entirely, and the iOS version is getting repackaged as Red's First Flight, to help deter Angry Birds fans from finding it.

"We have reviewed the business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds," said Rovio. "Due to the game's impact on our wider games portfolio, we have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be unlisted from the Google Play Store on Thursday, February 23. Additionally, the game will be renamed to Red's First Flight in the App Store pending further review."

Even though the game will be playable if you've already downloaded it, this is still a sad day for Angry Birds fans.