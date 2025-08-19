Routine is coming to PC and Xbox in late 2025

HQ

Some games simply take a long time to cook, and the small team at Lunar Software have explained that it has taken quite the while to finish their ambitious sci-fi horror game, Routine.

But, finally, during the Gamescom Opening Night Live pre-show, it finally received an updated gameplay trailer, which not only provides us with an updated look at the game, but the promise of a release before the end of the year.

It would seem like the game is skipping PS5 for an Xbox and PC release in "late 2025", and you can see the trailer below.