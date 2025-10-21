Rout night in Champions League: 43 goals scored on Tuesday

HQ

Tuesday has been a night of routs in Champions League. Except for Kairat vs. Pafos in the afternoon, that ended 0-0, the rest of matches have been decided by two goals or more, starting with the 6-1 by Barcelona to Olympiacos in the afternoon.

The largest result was Paris Saint-Germain vs. Leverkusen, with the French champions destroying the local team 7-2 in a 10 vs. 10 match, as both teams had players sent-off within a four minutes span.

Newcastle netted three times against Benfica, Inter Milan, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund scored four to Union Saint-Gulloise, Atlético de Madrid and Copenhagen, while PSV Eindhoven stunned Napoli, third best in Serie A, 6-2. In comparission, Manchester City's victory against Villarreal, 2-0, looks almost "humble".

It is clear that the Champions League format with the league phase, is working, at least if what you're looking here is spectacle and goals. Every goal counts for the tight race in the league. We'll see tomorrow if they come close of the 43 goals scored in nine games today...

Champions League results for Tuesday, October 21



Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos



Kairat 0-0- Pafos



Newcastle 3-0 Benfica



PSV 6-2 Napoli



Leverkusen 2-7 PSG



Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Inter



Copenhagen 2-4 Dortmund



Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City



Arsenal 4-0 Atlético de Madrid



Champions League games on Wednesday, October 22



Athletic Club vs. Qarabag: 18:45 CET



Galatasaray vs. Bodo/Glimt: 18:45 CET



Chelsea vs. Ajax: 21:00 CET



Real Madrid vs. Juventus: 21:00 CET



Sporting vs. Marseille: 21:00 CET



Monaco vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET



Atalanta vs. Slavia Praha: 21:00 CET



Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool: 21:00 CET



Bayern vs. Club Brugge: 21:00 CET

