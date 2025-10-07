Round of 16 matches on FIFA U-20 World Cup and how to watch them

HQ

The FIFA U-20 World Cup moves to the knockout stages today, with round of 16 matches taking place from Tuesday to Thursday evening in Chile. The former FIFA World Youth Championship, with players under 20 years old, the future faces of football (players like Messi or Haaland first played in these tournaments), is held every two years.

You can see now the list of games from round of 16, taking place this week:



Ukraine vs. Spain: Tuesday, October 7, 21:30 CET, 20:30 BST



Chile vs. Mexico: Wednesday, October 8, 01:00 CET, 00:00 BST



Colombia vs. South Africa: Wednesday, October 8, 21:30 CET, 20:30 BST



Argentina vs. Nigeria: Wednesday, October 8, 21:30 CET, 20:30 BST



Paraguay vs. Norway: Thursday, October 9, 01:00 CET, 00:00 BST



Japan vs. France: Thursday, October 9, 01:00 CET, 00:00 BST



USA vs. Italy: Thursday, October 9, 21:30 CET, 20:30 BST



Morocco vs. South Korea: Friday, October 10, 01:00 CET, 00:00 BST



Quarter-finals will follow on the weekend, semi-finals on Wednesday and Thursday, and the final will be Saturday October 18.

How to watch the FIFA U-20 World Cup

This competition will be broadcast for free everywhere through the FIFA+ platform. However, if you country is in the round of 16, chances are those matches will be available to watch on your respective public broadcasters.