Roughly two-thirds of UK game sales are now digital

It's widely known that digital game sales are growing at a steady rate, and Games Industry recently had an interesting number to share on the topic. GSD, that analyses video game sales here in the UK, reports that it has the ability to track 15 publishers physically and digitally.

Using those 15 publishers, they can now "see that 65.5% of game sales came via Steam, PSN, Xbox Live and Nintendo eShop".

That basically means that roughly two-thirds of all game sales in the UK today are digital. The number could actually be even higher with Epic Game Store, GOG and others not being accounted for.

Do you think the days of physical games are numbered or will you continue to pick up disc-based titles at your local High Street retailer?