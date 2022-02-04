Rotterdam bridge to be dismantled to let Jeff Bezos' 127m yacht through

HQ

It has been reported by the Dutch publication, Rijnmond that Rotterdam's Koningshaven Bridge is to be dismantled in part to allow Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' 127m superyacht to pass through as it heads for its ocean debut in the summer.

According to the report, the cost of dismantling a part of the bridge will not be covered by the city of Rotterdam, but rather by the shipbuilding company of Oceanco, the very same company who are building the Y721 superyacht for Bezos.

The Y721 is currently still being constructed in a shipyard in the Netherlands, but when it is finished, is looking to be the largest yacht ever created by Oceanco, and will also be the world's largest sailing yacht.

As for the specifications of the Y721, Boat International reports that the ship has a black hull, white superstructure, classic exterior lines, and will have several decks and three masts when it is completed. Oh, and it's also set to cost the jaw-dropping price of $500 million.