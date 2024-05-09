Rotten Tomatoes lists the 100 worst films ever

HQ

There is certainly no shortage of really bad films, and the crop of stumbling blockbusters grows bigger and bigger year after year. But what are the worst creations, the absolute bottom of the barrel? Based on statistics from Rotten Tomatoes, which collects reviews from critics, we now have an answer.

And although some 'classics' appear on the list, a handful of new films have also taken their place on the unappealing list. These include John Cena's relatively new Freelance as well as the low-budget horror Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The criteria they worked from is that a film must have at least 20 reviews.

Below you will find the 30 worst of the 100 films on the list. Perfect entertainment for a handful of film nights, don't you think?



BALLISTIC: ECKS VS. SEVER (2002)

ONE MISSED CALL (2008)

LEFT BEHIND (2014)

A THOUSAND WORDS (2012)

GOTTI (2018)

PINOCCHIO (2002)

SUPERBABIES: BABY GENIUSES 2 (2004)

GOLD DIGGERS (2003)

THE LAST DAYS OF AMERICAN CRIME (2020)

JAWS THE REVENGE (1987)

THE RIDICULOUS 6 (2015)

DARK CRIMES (2016)

STRATTON (2017)

LONDON FIELDS (2018)

THE NUTCRACKER (2010)

RETURN TO THE BLUE LAGOON (1991)

WAGONS EAST! (1994)

PROBLEM CHILD (1990)

CABIN FEVER (2016)

3 STRIKES (2000)

THE DISAPPOINTMENTS ROOM (2016)

REDLINE (2007)

STAYING ALIVE (1983)

LOOK WHO'S TALKING NOW (1993)

HIGHLANDER II: THE QUICKENING (1991)

HOMECOMING (2009)

BOLERO (1984)

PRECIOUS CARGO (2016)

MAX STEEL (2016)

KILLING ME SOFTLY (2002)



What are the five worst films in your opinion?