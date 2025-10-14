Ross Duffer confirms Stranger Things Season 5 runtimes

HQ

Better take a bathroom break before you get ready to binge the final season of Stranger Things. The highly anticipated fifth season of Netflix's supernatural saga releases its first batch of episodes next month, and co-creator Ross Duffer has revealed how long the first four episodes are.

As shown on Duffer's Instagram, episode one, titled The Crawl, will run for an hour and eight minutes. The next chapter, The Vanishing of ... is the shortest episode at 54 minutes in length, then The Turnbow Trap makes up for it with an hour and six minutes of runtime. Finally, the fourth chapter - named Sorcerer - takes up a whopping hour and 23 minutes of time.

The runtimes of Stranger Thing's final season are proving to be a hotly debated topic online. A glance at the comment section of Duffer's post shows some fans wished the show could deliver its story beats in a shorter format, while others want even longer episodes.

"We waited years for this and episodes are barely 1hr? Robin said 8 movies this doesn't feel like movies at all 💔 kinda disappointed ngl," said user wtfmohhit.

Still, with four episodes adding up to more than four hours of content, Stranger Things Season 5 certainly feels like it'll be giving us a lot to pour through as we round out the year. We'll just have to see how much of the enormous budget is clear to see when we're going through these movie-length episodes.