Rosemary's Baby is getting a prequel this autumn

Rosemary's Baby, widely regarded as one of the greatest horror films of all time, is getting a prequel this autumn. Titled Apartment 7A, the film is directed by Natalie Erika James and will be premiering exclusively on Paramount+.

A brief synopsis for the film reads: "Apartment 7A" is "Set in 1965 New York City, and tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic 'Rosemary's Baby', exploring what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame."

"'Apartment 7A' is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season," said Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+ in a statement announcing the streaming release. "Director Natalie Erika James and the prodigious creative team have crafted a chilling and clever new entry into the genre."

The film's cast includes Julia Garner (Ozark), Dianne Wiest (Mayor of Kingstown), Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean).

This concept sure does excite us, but we're hoping the quality is much stronger than Paramount's Pet Sematary prequel Bloodlines.

Thanks, Variety.