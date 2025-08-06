Rose Byrne steals the show in A24's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

A24 has presented a new look at one of its upcoming drama films. Known as If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, the movie tells the story of a woman who is facing challenge-after-challenge in her life, all while attempting to raise a young daughter who is afflicted by a mysterious disease.

The movie features Rose Byrne as the headliner, with Conan O'Brien and rapper Asap Rocky among the supporting stars. It seems to be quite a heavy and emotional drama that touches on various themes many will find relatable, with Byrne looking to steal the show as the very commanding lead.

In terms of a firm premiere date for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, the movie is expected to arrive in October, although an exact date has yet to be mentioned. You can see the trailer below however for a glimpse of what this film will offer.