Rosamund Pike's Moiraine is faced with her toughest challenge yet in The Wheel of Time's third season

HQ

Prime Video currently has a few big fantasy efforts in its portfolio. The highest-profile one and the most expensive is without a doubt The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but one of the others that is seemingly doing quite well is The Wheel of Time. The show is soon set to return for its third season, and with that being the case, a trailer has now been released, which also confirms the release date for the next batch of episodes.

The trailer shows plenty of fantasy action with Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred at the helm, as she constantly battles to protect the land and prevent the rise of darkness. There is a full synopsis of what this next chapter of the series will offer, which you can read below, but if you are curious to simply hear when The Wheel of Time makes its grand return, you'll be glad to know that it's close and set for March 13, so exactly in a month. That should give fans plenty of time to catch up on the show if they aren't already.

Check out the trailer and synopsis below.

"In Season 3, as threats against the Light are multiplying, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) embark on a perilous journey to the Aiel Waste to uncover the true fate of the Dragon Reborn. With the Forsaken in hot pursuit and Rand's corrupted power growing stronger, Moraine must prevent the Dragon from turning Dark... no matter the cost."