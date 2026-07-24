Rosalía tribute concert suspended in Argentina for "numerous messages of hate and anger"

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The controversy surrounding Spanish singer Rosalía in Argentina has not slowed down: the wound of losing the World Cup final to Spain still bleeds, and when Rosalía briefly shared a video by influencer Mia Khalifa listening to "Las Perlas" song from Rosalía's latest album LUX and celebrating Argentina's defeat, many Argentine fans criticised the singer, asking for a boycott and trying to get a refund for their upcoming concerts (Rosalía has four concerts scheduled in Buenos Aires between August 1-6), something that is no longer possible.

And now, as reported by EFE, a tribute concert in Córdoba, Argentina, which had been planned for four months and was scheduled for Thursday, has been suspended "for reasons beyond the control of the museum's organization and to protect the artists".

The organisers, an Argentine company not linked to the Spanish singer, had prepared the concert as a tribute to Rosalía's entire career, but said that they received "numerous messages of hate and anger".

However, according to a statement, they seemed to justify the hate messages that led to the cancellation of the concert: "Our goal has always been to create shows that celebrate music and art. We are also Argentinians. We are part of a nation where football is not just a sport, it is part of our identity, our history, and our culture. That is why we understand the anger, sadness, and disappointment".