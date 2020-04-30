Roots of Pacha announced for PC and consoles

California-based indie game publisher Crytivo has just announced that a new game developed by Soda Den titled Roots of Pacha is going to be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X in early 2021.

According to the introduction on its official site, Roots of Pacha lets players settle down and build a village, starting a new life from scratch with the goal of making the village stand for generations.

"Join up with your friends to create a thriving community and develop the technologies that changed the ancient world. Discover crops, befriend animals, become the first farmer, participate in festivals, and find love to grow your legacy."

Basically, you get to create your own world, shape the life you want, and have a second life in this simulator. Sounds kinda fun, right?

You can find some screenshots and the announcement trailer below.