Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Roots of Pacha

Roots of Pacha announced for PC and consoles

Developer Soda Den is creating a life simulator for PC and consoles where players get to build their own town.

California-based indie game publisher Crytivo has just announced that a new game developed by Soda Den titled Roots of Pacha is going to be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X in early 2021.

According to the introduction on its official site, Roots of Pacha lets players settle down and build a village, starting a new life from scratch with the goal of making the village stand for generations.

"Join up with your friends to create a thriving community and develop the technologies that changed the ancient world. Discover crops, befriend animals, become the first farmer, participate in festivals, and find love to grow your legacy."

Basically, you get to create your own world, shape the life you want, and have a second life in this simulator. Sounds kinda fun, right?

You can find some screenshots and the announcement trailer below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Roots of Pacha
Roots of Pacha
Roots of Pacha
Roots of Pacha
Roots of Pacha

Related texts



Loading next content