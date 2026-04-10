Rooster has been renewed by HBO Max for a second season

HQ

A few weeks ago, HBO Max started airing a new comedy series, which featured Steve Carrell in the lead role. Known as Rooster, this project followed an author who travels to a university campus to help his daughter navigate some personal challenges, all while he gets over his own divorce too.

Ever since the premiere, Rooster has proven to be a rather big hit among fans and critics, and this has led to HBO Max making the decision to renew Rooster for a second season. We don't have any idea as to when the show will be back or what the situation is in regards to production, but a reasonable guess is that the next season will arrive sometime in 2027.

For more on Rooster, you can see the trailer for the ongoing season below.