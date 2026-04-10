Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Rooster

Rooster has been renewed by HBO Max for a second season

Expect to see Steve Carrell back for another round of episodes in the comedy series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A few weeks ago, HBO Max started airing a new comedy series, which featured Steve Carrell in the lead role. Known as Rooster, this project followed an author who travels to a university campus to help his daughter navigate some personal challenges, all while he gets over his own divorce too.

Ever since the premiere, Rooster has proven to be a rather big hit among fans and critics, and this has led to HBO Max making the decision to renew Rooster for a second season. We don't have any idea as to when the show will be back or what the situation is in regards to production, but a reasonable guess is that the next season will arrive sometime in 2027.

For more on Rooster, you can see the trailer for the ongoing season below.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content