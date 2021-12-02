Roombas have been updated to clean around Christmas trees

HQ

As we're now in December, we're starting to see Christmas decorations, lights, and trees popping up all over the place. But, while Xmas trees are pretty much synonymous with the holiday spirit, they can be a massive pain to keep tidy, with pine needles often being shed from the moment they are brought indoors.

Roomba has come up with a solution for this issue this year with a new update for its J7 and J7+ robot, which will allow the little gadget to accurately determine where an Xmas tree is to be able to clean around one.

The system works by the owner designating a dedicated Christmas tree zone in the Roomba iRobot Home app, which should see the mobile vacuum sucking up pine needles without crashing into presents or anything else that may be under and around your tree.

This very update also is seeing Roombas become a little smarter when dealing with stray shoes and socks, with the robots now capable of avoiding these so called "hazards" without attempting to suck any of them up.