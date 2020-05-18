Ronimo Games show Blightbound off with new screenshots

Earlier today we noticed a new project from the Dutch developer Ronimo Games. The team is known for some frenzy action slashers, and its next game seems to point in that direction too. With Blightbound, the studio is introducing us to a visually interesting action title, which is slated to release this year. Unfortunately, we don't know much about it at this point, but there is some information available that give us an idea.

While it's still unclear what the combat system looks like (real-time or strategy?) there are 20 heroes with different abilities who will specialize in three classes: warriors, assassins or magicians. The heroes battle against an ominous mist known only as Corruption. Loot obviously plays a big role in Blightbound and you build your refuge/resting area over time, too. The game will very likely be set up as a service game, i.e. the content grows with further updates after the (early access) release that is coming later this year.