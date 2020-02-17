Cookies

Pokémon Sword/Shield

Ronda Rousey signs streaming deal with Facebook Gaming

Former UFC champ and current WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey is set to stream gaming on Facebook.

Ronda Rousey has had a remarkable and interesting career path, starting off as a judoka participating in the Olympics, spicing things up with a stellar UFC career and making an unexpected switch to wrestling in the WWE. Now, Rousey is getting ready to build yet another path, that path being streaming games on Facebook.

Starting tomorrow, Rousey is going to be streaming exclusively on Facebook gaming and those willing to shower her with cash will help with the Australian bushfire recovery efforts since 100% of the proceeds will be going to just that.

The first game to be streamed by Rousey is Pokémon Sword/Shield. Sound interesting? Check her stream out here.

