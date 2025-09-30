Ronaldo vs. Rooney? Former teammates urged to step into boxing ring for "global event"

HQ

Wayne Rooney has been told that a boxing match with his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could become a "global event." Malik Scott, former coach of Deontay Wilder, suggested the idea, saying that the pairing of two football icons in the ring would capture worldwide attention.

Rooney, 39, retired from football and now works as a pundit after a brief spell in management, while Ronaldo, 40, continues to play professionally for Saudi side Al-Nassr. Both men are known fans of boxing, with Ronaldo previously admitting he prefers watching combat sports to football on TV.

Scott told CanadaCasino: "Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Wayne Rooney would bring more eyes to boxing, and I'm all for it. Any time boxing gets more attention, it's a good thing. I want people to enjoy the spectacle, not just critique it. It would be a global event because these are high-level names that would draw huge numbers."

The pair famously clashed during the 2006 World Cup quarter-final, when Ronaldo was accused of influencing Rooney's red card in a match England eventually lost on penalties to Portugal. Despite past tensions, Rooney has recently spoken warmly about his former teammate.

"People think I hate him, but I love him. I think he's an absolute genius," Rooney told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast. "I love Cristiano and playing with him. I don't think people realise how close we actually were."

Rooney and Ronaldo shared five years at Manchester United between 2004 and 2009, winning three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy under Sir Alex Ferguson. Meanwhile, Rooney has also been challenged to a boxing match by former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, showing that the former players aren't shying away from the idea of stepping into the ring.