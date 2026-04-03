Ronaldo Nazário believes that Ancelotti will "fine-tune the small missing details" for Brazil to win World Cup

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Football legend Ronaldo Nazário, who lifted World Cup twice with Brazil in 1994 and 2002, trusts that coach Carlo Ancelotti can turn the situation around for the Canarinha, who so far hasn't managed to drastically improve the feeling of the team, who struggled even to qualify for the tournament. However, after a 2-1 defeat to France in a friendly, they convincingly beat Croatia 3-1 on Tuesday, with goals by Danilo, Thiago and Martinelli.

"I'm sure he'll help fine-tune the small details that are missing before the World Cup", Ronaldo stated in an interview released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) via EFE. Ronaldo visited the team's training camp in Orlando, before the match with Croatia, in which Endrick provided an assist and finally delivered on the promise of being the future of the Brazilian national team.

Ronaldo described the current Brazilian squad as having "incredible talent" and described Ancelotti, who he worked with in Milan, as an "impressively good" coach. He also says that Brazil will "always be favourite" for a World Cup, even if now Brazil is far from the frontrunners, and even the local press is not as enthusiastic...