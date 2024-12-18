Ronaldo Nazário announces plan to preside Brazil Football Confederation and sell Real Valladolid

HQ

Ronaldo Nazário, two-times Ballon d'Or winner, will present his candidacy to the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), meaning his time as owner or Real Valladolid will finally be over. The Brazilian player, known for his years at Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Barcelona, and Brazil international for sixteen years, bought the Spanish football club Real Valladolid in 2018.

Ronaldo bought a 51% controlling stake in the club and became its president, rising up to 82% as of June 2024. However, the team's poor performance at the Liga competition, being relegated to second division twice during his tenure, made Ronaldo an impopular president and many fans chanted for his departure.

It had been rumoured for months that Ronaldo, still president, was planning to sell the club. And it has been confirmed in an interview with outlet Globo Esporte, where he confirmed he aims to make Brazilian football be respected again worldwide -which, admitedly, hasn't happened recently, with Brazil in a precarious situation in the Qualifying for the next World Cup-.

A requirement for presiding the Brazil Football Confederation is that candidates must not preside any other clubs, meaning Ronaldo has to sell Real Valladolid before the elections, which will take place between march 2025 and march 2026.

Despite professionalizing the club and improving infrastructures, all Ronaldo's work didn't result in better football results. Currently, Real Valladolid is penultimate in the charts, with serious danger of relegation to second division again.