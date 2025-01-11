Ronald Araújo rumoured to be leaving Barcelona: Juventus, Man United or Arsenal, keen on the defender

HQ

Ronald Araújo, Uruguayan defender, has been playing in FC Barcelona since 2018, and headline since 2020, recently becoming second captain. However, recent rumours in the winter transfer market link him to Italian club Juventus. There's nothing sure, and most likely no decision will be made until after the next "Clásico" on Sunday, but several outlets are reporting that Araújo is keen on leaving Barcelona.

Juventus seems like the most likely candidate, but there are other Premier League clubs, like Manchester United or Arsenal, who may be willing to make a bigger offer for Araújo. Currently, FC Barcelona doesn't want to get rid of Araújo on a loan, which is what the Italian club offered.

Another Juventus offer, of 35 million euros, has reportedly been rejected by Barcelona, it's been reported on Saturday morning.

Aráujo was one of the best defenders against Vinícius. However, he hasn't played in four months due to an injury, and Hansi Flick has bet on Íñigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí. It is likely that Aráujo will get more minutes in other clubs, but so far, in a press conference before the Supercup final against Real Madrid, Flick said that "I want him on my team, he is one of the best defenders".