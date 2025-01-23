Ronald Araújo changes his mind and signs contract extension with FC Barcelona until 2031

HQ

Ronald Araújo has changed his mind, and after being on the brink of leaving FC Barcelona, has now decided to renew his contract. The Uruguayan defender will remain at FC Barcelona until June 30, 2031, the club announced Thursday afternoon. He will be 32 by then.

Araújo appeared more than willing to leave Barcelona during this winter transfer market. It was his desire, despite being recently promoted to second captain of the team, only behind Ter Stegen, and clubs interested in the transfer were Juventus, Manchester United or Arsenal. He missed the first months of the season due to injury, and saw Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez consolidate in his position.

Martínez's injury makes Araújo very important short-term. But Hansi Flick really wanted Araújo for the project, and sporting director Deco have managed to not only convince Araújo to stay, but also give him a big contract extension until 2031.