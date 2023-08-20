Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Half-Life 2

Ron Swanson visits City 17 in this Half-Life 2 spoof video

The Parks and Recreation character takes on Valve's title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

In the past, we've seen what happens when Adam Sandler replaces Kratos in God of War, and even John Wick in Resident Evil 4, and now the same talented YouTuber who brought these to life, eli_handle_b.wav, is back with a new video that sees Parks and Recreation's Ron Swanson heading to Half-Life 2's City 17.

Needless to say if you've wanted to see how the manliest man on TV takes on Valve's beloved game, you can find the video below, which is absolutely hilarious.

Who would you like to see taking on video games next? Peacemaker in Tears of the Kingdom? Joe Biden in Fortnite?

Half-Life 2

Related texts



Loading next content