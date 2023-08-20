Ron Swanson visits City 17 in this Half-Life 2 spoof video

In the past, we've seen what happens when Adam Sandler replaces Kratos in God of War, and even John Wick in Resident Evil 4, and now the same talented YouTuber who brought these to life, eli_handle_b.wav, is back with a new video that sees Parks and Recreation's Ron Swanson heading to Half-Life 2's City 17.

Needless to say if you've wanted to see how the manliest man on TV takes on Valve's beloved game, you can find the video below, which is absolutely hilarious.

Who would you like to see taking on video games next? Peacemaker in Tears of the Kingdom? Joe Biden in Fortnite?