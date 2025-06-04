Ron Swanson actor to publish book about making woodwork family-friendly

HQ

Proper DIY and learning helpful skills is becoming increasingly uncommon. As technology becomes ever more accessible, trade skills and talents are less prioritised and sought after by younger audiences, but Nick Offerman, the actor known for playing Parks and Recreation's famous manly regressive government employee and Ron Swanson, is looking to change this.

He has teamed up with Penguin Publishing to launch a new book that aims to make woodworking and carpentry more accessible and available to all ages. It's known as Little Woodchucks, and it's an illustrated book that offers up 12 projects that will enable parents and children to combine to make some unique woodwork.

As for what kind of projects we should expect, we're told the book includes box kites, a library, and even a meat locker. The synopsis explains:

"In Little Woodchucks, the Offerman Woodshop is opening its avuncular doors to woodworkers of all ages in the form of twelve brand-new, family-friendly projects perfect for kids, from beginner projects like a handmade box kite to more challenging offerings like a little free library / meat locker."

This is an ad:

The book will launch in October and will be available on a multitude of stores, both for physical and digital versions of the book.