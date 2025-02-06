Ron Perlman will only return to Hellboy if Guillermo del Toro is at the helm

While we've had other actors paint themselves red and put horn stumps on their heads, a lot of Hellboy fans would argue the best to do it was Ron Perlman, who starred as the anti-hero in Guillermo del Toro's films.

Speaking with That Hashtag Show, Perlman was asked whether he'd return for another Hellboy movie, and had the following to say:

"For Guillermo I would. I had the opportunity to play him for other people and I passed. That's his franchise as far as I'm concerned."

With Guillermo del Toro currently looking ahead to his Frankenstein movie and beyond, it's unlikely he's thinking much about Hellboy right now. Still, with The Crooked Man movie being a commercial flop and 2019's Hellboy reboot being panned by critics, perhaps he's the only one that can restore the image of this red menace.