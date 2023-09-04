Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hellboy

Ron Perlman has changed his mind, now wants to make Hellboy III

"I would go back and do it if we could finish the trilogy. But those are the only circumstances."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

He was very angry - Ron Perlman, when he was replaced by Stranger Things David Harbour in the 2019 reboot of Mike Mignola's comic book story. He talked at the time, four years ago, about never wanting to play the character again because it felt like an "open wound" but after Neil Marshall's 2019 film flopped and the character is now back on the table, Perlman has come to his senses and says he's willing to return if he and Guillermo del Toro can realise their vision for the third film.

Ron Perlman:
"If we were to make the third movie of the trilogy, I would love to do that, yeah. It was meant to be three movies, so I would go back and do it if we could finish the trilogy. But those are the only circumstances."

Hellboy

Thanks, Geek House Show.

Related texts



Loading next content