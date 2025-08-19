Ron Gilbert's new game is a roguelike where you literally escape the Reaper

HQ

Ron Gilbert is known from his point and click adventures with LucasArts, like Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island, and more recently Thimbleweed Park. However, for his next game, revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, he is changing genre completely, but maintaining his usual traits, personality and sense of humour with Death by Scrolling.

Coming from publisher MicroProse and Gilbert with his studio Terrible Toybox, the game is set in purgatory, starring at least five different characters, who must walk up, with the reaper chasing them literally as the vertical scroll progresses. As with every roguelike, you will find perks that only last during yout (literal) run... for yout life.

Death by Scrolling is coming to PC. No release date yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam.