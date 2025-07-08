Romero Games on studio closure report: "we are doing everything in our power to ensure that it does not come to that"

HQ

One of the casualties from Microsoft's big round of layoffs and spending cutback was Romero Games, who had their in-development project cancelled out of the blue, leaving the developer in limbo and in a dire financial situation. A recent report claimed that the developer was facing layoffs and may even close down because of this cruel change, but now Romero Games has come out and published a statement setting the record straight.

We're told for certain that the funding was pulled and that the game was cancelled, and that the publisher in question, which while still not named for confidentiality reasons, is almost certainly Microsoft as Romero Games explains "some may infer it from public information."

Beyond this, we're told that it's reassessing "the entire staffing of our studio," a decision that may result in layoffs if it cannot figure out a way forward. However, Romero Games notes that it "is not closed" and that "we are doing everything in our power to ensure that it does not come to that." It's even currently in contact with several publishers who are "interested in helping us bring the game across the finish line, and we're currently evaluating those opportunities."

Romero Games signs off by explaining that it will share further updates as it is able to do so.