Romero Games has funding pulled on its upcoming project

HQ

The bad news just keeps rolling in this week. Now, developer Romero Games, founded by FPS legend John Romero and his partner Brenda, has announced that funding has been pulled on their upcoming project, leaving it in limbo and the future of the developer up in the air.

This has been confirmed by Brenda Romero in a statement posted to social media, where she explains that Romero Games isn't the only developer affected and that this was a decision made well beyond their "visibility and control."

In full, the statement reads: "We have some difficult news to share. Last night, we learned that our publisher has cancelled funding for our game along with several other unannounced projects at other studios. This was a strategic decision made at a high level within the publisher, well above our visibility or control. We deeply wish there had been something, anything, we could have done to prevent this outcome."

Romero continues, "This absolutely isn't a reflection of our team's work, performance, or the quality of the project itself. We hit every milestone on time, every time, consistently received high praise, and easily passed all our internal gates. We are incredibly proud of the work being done, and of the talented team behind it. The best we've worked with."

As for what comes next for Romero Games, the developer is "currently evaluating next steps and working quickly to support our team." It also mentions that it is "heartbroken" and is open to any "opportunities or ways you can help our incredible team".

The game in question had yet to be announced, and the publisher in reference is unclear too.