Romero Games developers are all said to be "out of a job"

Last week, it was revealed that developer Romero Games had its funding pulled on its upcoming project, a decision that left the game in limbo and the developer's future very, very uncertain. At the time, the announcement relating to this pull of funding never actually mentioned the publisher that betrayed the studio, but since it has come out that it was Microsoft that left the developer in major risk following the company's whopping 9,000 layoffs.

Now, speaking with The Journal, an anonymous employee at Romero Games has spoken about the situation at the studio, noting that "everyone is out of a job" and that it came "as a big shock", as the developer had meetings with Microsoft as soon as the day before the announcement came.

They explain: "It seemed so far away for us. The title was pretty well developed at the time. We're trying to find other ways of funding the project. But for now, it's completely closed, and the studio is closed."

The report notes that while 42 employees are registered to Romero Games, the project has had influence from over 100 developers from all over the world, each of whom now find themselves in a dire and difficult employment situation.