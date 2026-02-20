Romeo is a Dead Man Guide: All the 99 answers to the nurse (WorstPink)

HQ

As we said in our review, Romeo is a Dead Man features a variety of artistic styles and gameplay mechanics, even including complete mini-games from other genres. Apart from its 8-bit tributes, it also hides what is a full-fledged conversational graphic adventure, like the best Japanese visual novels.

And we say "hides" because you don't know how far down the rabbit hole goes until you enter the Time Shocking Labyrinth, WorstPink's quiz-adventure.

To access it, when you are on the Last Night ship, go to WorstPink's infirmary, down from the navigation cabin, third door on the right. If you say "I want you to examine me," she will say something like "Wow, you love this, don't you? Here I go!" and activate an anime-style sequence. From then on, you will have just a few seconds to answer each question in the Time Shocking Labyrinth.

There are 99 questions in total, all with three possible answers, and each valid answer does not follow a specific logic or technique, but rather fits the narrative of this sub-adventure. Your favourite nurse starts out friendly, seductive and flirtatious, but as is to be expected in a Suda51 game, things then take a turn for the worse. You'll have to decide whether to flirt or follow your instincts in this fast-paced question and answer game that feels like a kind of psychological-romantic test, as WorstPink shares her thoughts with a very pink touch.

It's worth reading and follows the style of other Grasshopper Manufacture works. Things get creepy, you'll see, and along the way, you'll find some great musical references and a tribute to the DoDonPachi shoot 'em up series from CAVE studio.

And what do I get if I complete the Time Shocking Labyrinth? If you reach the end of the twisted questionnaire and this subplot, you'll be awarded the "Romeo is a Married Man" achievement or trophy. What?! Will there really be a wedding on the Last Night, or will the beloved but villainous Juliet break the spell of this fleeting love? Find out for yourself...

These are the 99 answers to the 99 questions from WorstPink

As it's impossible to get all the answers right the first time and you don't want to spend hours and hours of trial and error, we've compiled each and every one of them here.

"All right, let's begin the interview. Are you ready? Be more direct than you normally would be"