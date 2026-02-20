Romeo is a Dead Man gets 1.4.000 patch, fixes infinite fall in Subspace

HQ

Romeo is a Dead Man is a pretty special action game that Grasshopper Manufacture released last week. It's incredible fresh and unique in both its approach and its varied artwork, as we praised in our review, and also a game for those who know what they want, and what they'll find here, given the Japanese studio's trademark.

What players don't want is to glitch into and endless loop, and that is something the team has fixed with today's v1.4.000 patch update on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. As announced on their socials, this patch fixes a critical Chapter 4 boss bug that could cause Romeo to fall infinitely and make the game unplayable (if you saved your game in the Subspace), along with console sound issues during the first playthrough.

And what is the Subspace? For that, and to learn about all the game's systems, check out our Essential guide: Romeo is a Dead Man, but you don't have to be.

On Steam, the update resolves DLSS-related frame rate drops, language setting problems, and reworks graphics options by linking FSR3, DLSS, and XeSS to the main Graphics Quality setting, expanding quality levels and adjusting how upscaling works.

Finally, the team is currently addressing an issue on PlayStation 5 where certain cumulative trophies are not progressing correctly. A follow-up patch will be released once this fix is finalised. And no, there are no news on the potential Switch 2 adaptation this early after release.

GhM's CEO and creative director Goichi "Suda51" apologised for the inconvenience caused by these launch errors, and for the wait until today's patch.